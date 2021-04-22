BLAST Price Up 139.1% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $100,971.56 and $22.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 139.1% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006160 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,773,144 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

