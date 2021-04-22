Blockmason Credit Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,904.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $899,485.59 and approximately $5,904.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

