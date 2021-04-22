Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $886,646.01 and $8,665.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

