Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

