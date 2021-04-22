Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91. 17,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 358,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blucora by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

