BMO Capital Markets Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.78.

Metro stock traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$57.62. 253,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,082. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.43. The firm has a market cap of C$14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

