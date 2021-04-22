BMO Capital Markets Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a one year low of C$28.58 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

