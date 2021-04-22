BMO Capital Markets Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.39.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

