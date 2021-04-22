BMO Capital Markets Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $435.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $398.81 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.08 and its 200-day moving average is $344.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.