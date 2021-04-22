Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.85

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and traded as low as $28.80. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 951 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOWFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

