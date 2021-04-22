BoatPilot Token Hits One Day Volume of $12,815.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $78,915.46 and $12,815.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.81 or 0.01025794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00695190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.70 or 1.01485615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Coin Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars.

