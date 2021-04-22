Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Down 1.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 16,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.
Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.