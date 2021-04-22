Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Down 1.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 16,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.