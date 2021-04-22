BOLT Market Cap Hits $14.10 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, BOLT has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.