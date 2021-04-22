Bonded Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $396,544.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $396,544.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

