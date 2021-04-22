Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $3.14 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars.

