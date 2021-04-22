BOOM Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. BOOM has a market cap of $2.84 million and $559,362.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.