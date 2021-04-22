Boosted Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $246,599.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $83.52 or 0.00160923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

