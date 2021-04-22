BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242,516 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

