Bottos (BTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72,713.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $72,713.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.