Bottos Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,220.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $56,220.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.