Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $919,824.83

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $919,824.83 and $55,415.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

