BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Up 186.7% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 186.7% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $480,238.37 and approximately $72,113.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

