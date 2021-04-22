Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declares $0.27 Annual Dividend

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.