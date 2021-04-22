Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,394 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 44.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

