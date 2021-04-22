Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,553 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

