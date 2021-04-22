Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,553 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
NCR stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.84.
NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.
In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
