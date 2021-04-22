Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $82.32 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

