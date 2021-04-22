Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 340.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $646.70 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $659.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

