Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Netflix by 46.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

