Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

