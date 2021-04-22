Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after acquiring an additional 74,458 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.14 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

