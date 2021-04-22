Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

