Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

