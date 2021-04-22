Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

