Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of BC stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.