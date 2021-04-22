Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE:LLY opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

