Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $142,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.