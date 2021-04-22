Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

