Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,586 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

