Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

