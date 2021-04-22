Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

