Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

