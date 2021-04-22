Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.16 and a 1-year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

