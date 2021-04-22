BOX Token Trading Down 28% This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $104.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.00412849 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.