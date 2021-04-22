BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Park National lifted its holdings in BP by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 18,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CT Financial Advisors now owns 21,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,610 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $2,787,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Private Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management now owns 127,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

