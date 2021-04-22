Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.52. Braskem shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 6,493 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.