Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 1469362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.94.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

