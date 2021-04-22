Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $343.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 10553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.42).

BRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374.86 ($4.90).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.49. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

In related news, insider Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

