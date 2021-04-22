BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.