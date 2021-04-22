Bridge Mutual Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $678,024.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

