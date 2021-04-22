Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Down 14.3%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 3,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

